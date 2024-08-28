Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) asked the Tamil Nadu government to standardise the pay scale for medical interns, postgraduate students, super-specialty students, and medical college teachers in the State on par with the salary structure at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Dhinakaran welcomed the advice of the National Medical Commission (NMC) in this regard and pointed out that the doctors in Tamil Nadu had long been seeking pay parity with Union government doctors.

மத்திய, மாநில அரசு மருத்துவர்களுக்கிடையேயான ஊதிய முரண்பாடுகளை களைய வேண்டும் - நாட்டின் அனைத்து மருத்துவர்களுக்கும் ஒரே ஊதியம் என்ற தேசிய மருத்துவ ஆணையத்தின் அறிவுறுத்தலை தமிழக அரசு ஏற்க வேண்டும்.



டெல்லி எய்ம்ஸ் மருத்துவக்கல்லூரி மருத்துவமனையில் வழங்கப்படும் ஊதியத்தைப் போலவே நாடு… — TTV Dhinakaran (@TTVDhinakaran) August 28, 2024

“When other States such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand are following the principle of pay parity, why is it that Tamil Nadu is refusing to adopt it?” he asked.