Dhinakaran asks T.N. govt. to ensure pay parity for doctors

Mr. Dhinakaran points out that doctors in Tamil Nadu have long been seeking pay parity with Union government doctors

Published - August 28, 2024 05:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 16/04/2024: Theni AMMK candidate TTT. Dinakaran addressing media in Theni, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, 16 April 2024. Photo: Handout_e_mail/ The Hindu.

DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 16/04/2024: Theni AMMK candidate TTT. Dinakaran addressing media in Theni, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, 16 April 2024. Photo: Handout_e_mail/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) asked the Tamil Nadu government to standardise the pay scale for medical interns, postgraduate students, super-specialty students, and medical college teachers in the State on par with the salary structure at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Dhinakaran welcomed the advice of the National Medical Commission (NMC) in this regard and pointed out that the doctors in Tamil Nadu had long been seeking pay parity with Union government doctors.

“When other States such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand are following the principle of pay parity, why is it that Tamil Nadu is refusing to adopt it?” he asked.

Demand for equal pay on par with Central government doctors

