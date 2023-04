April 24, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday announced that S.K. Selvam, former Member of Legislative Assembly from Veerapandi in Salem district, has been made his party’s treasurer.

This follows the return of R. Manoharan, who was the AMMK treasurer till recently, to the AIADMK on Sunday. Thottiam M. Rajendran, another former MLA, had been appointed as the headquarters secretary of the party, Mr. Dhinkaran said in a press release.