Dhinakaran alleges irregularities in paddy procurement

CHENNAI

11 June 2021 23:45 IST

AMMK leader deplores the move to allow functioning of Tasmac liquor outlets from June 14

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on Friday urged the State government to look into reports of irregularities in the procurement of paddy in the Cauvery delta region and set them right.

In a series of tweets, he wanted the government to understand the sentiments of farmers, who were being put to severe hardship because of the irregularities.

Later in the day, he deplored the State government’s move to open Tasmac liquor outlets. He expressed apprehension that the Tasmac liquor shops might become spreaders of the SARS CoV-2 infection.

