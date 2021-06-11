Tamil Nadu

Dhinakaran alleges irregularities in paddy procurement

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on Friday urged the State government to look into reports of irregularities in the procurement of paddy in the Cauvery delta region and set them right.

In a series of tweets, he wanted the government to understand the sentiments of farmers, who were being put to severe hardship because of the irregularities.

Later in the day, he deplored the State government’s move to open Tasmac liquor outlets. He expressed apprehension that the Tasmac liquor shops might become spreaders of the SARS CoV-2 infection.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Agriculture
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2021 11:45:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dhinakaran-alleges-irregularities-in-paddy-procurement/article34793222.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY