Dhinakaran advises govt. to stay composed on issues concerning school education

CHENNAI

20 May 2021 23:55 IST

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday wanted the State government to remain composed and take an appropriate decision on the issue of abolition of the post of School Education Director.

In a series of tweets, he referred to concerns expressed over the government’s move and stated that any new decision should lead to improvement in the functioning of the administration without affecting the existing arrangement.

Reforms in the government were necessary but they should not be carried out arbitrarily, Mr Dhinakaran added.

