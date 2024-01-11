ADVERTISEMENT

Dharmapuri police register case against Annamalai for promoting enmity

January 11, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - DHARMAPURI 

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of BJP State chief K. Annamalai | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Dharmapuri police registered a case against the BJP President K. Annamalai under three sections of the IPC pertaining to promoting religious enmity and provocation to public peace and committing ill-will between classes of people in place of worship. 

The cases were slapped against the BJP leader over his altercation with a group of Christian youth, who had objected to his entry into the church during his rally En Mann En Makkal outside St. Lourdes Church in Bommidi near Paapireddipatty on Sunday.  

Mr. Annamalai had during his rally made a bid to enter the church and garland the statue of Mary. However, Christian youth gathered there raised slogans and objected to his entry into the church.  

However, the BJP leader got into an altercation with them, asking if the church was in their name and what would they do if he rallied 10,000 people and staged a dharna.  

A complaint was made by a 28-year-old Karthik of P. Pallipatty against the BJP president. Acting on the complaint, police registered cases under three Sections 153(A)(a), 504, 505(2) of the IPC.

