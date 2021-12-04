‘Dharmapuri not a weak area for DMK’

CHENNAI

04 December 2021 23:45 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said the DMK could no longer complain that its organisation was weak in Dharmapuri district, as former AIADMK Minister P. Palaniappan had joined the party.

Addressing a meeting organised at the Anna Arivalayam to invite the supporters of Mr. Palaniappan to his party, Mr. Stalin said the DMK always wanted to induct him into the party and had even sent feelers. “He could not join us because of the circumstances then. Now he has accepted my request. He has not come alone, but has brought with him his loyalists,” Mr. Stalin said.

He said while Ministers in the AIADMK Government always provoked the DMK in the Assembly and forced a walkout, a few Ministers such as Mr. Palaniappan always highlighted the government’s achievements and people’s issues.

Advertising

Advertising