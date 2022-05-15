Dhanushkodi gets lighthouse

Now, visitors can have a spectacular view of the sea

The new lighthouse at Dhanushkodi inaugurated by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sobowal through video conference on Saturday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

From now on visitors to Rameswaram island must add one more place to their itinerary - the new Dhanushkodi lighthouse. On the way to Arichamunai stands the 49-metre-high octagonal shaped lighthouse.

After the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways approved the proposal for establishment of the new lighthouse at Dhanushkodi in Ramanathapuram district, the Directorate of Lighthouses and Lighships acquired 1,500 sq.metre land from State Government in 2016. After obtaining the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) clearance and other statutory clearances, the tower and other buildings were constructed.

In line with the government’s green energy initiative, the lighthouse uses solar power. Keeping in mind the tourism potential, lift facility has been provided. Tourists will have a spectacular view of the sea from atop the lighthouse.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Minster of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH inaugurated the lighthouse on Saturday in the presence of K. Navaskani, Ramanathapuram MP, and . Katharbatcha Mulhuramalingam, Ramanathapuram MLA. Sanjeev Ranjan, secretary MOPS and W and N.Muruganandam, Director General of Lighthouses and Lightships, were present