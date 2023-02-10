ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanush sings a duet in Ilaiyaraaja’s music

February 10, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The actor has rendered a song along with Ananya Bhat for Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai and the lyrics are by Suka who has also directed the film with story by writer Jayamohan

The Hindu Bureau

Director Suka, Dhanush, Ilaiyaraaja and Vetrimaran at the recording of a song for the film Viduthalai. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Actor Dhanush, who created ripples with the why this kolaveri, has rendered new song in the music of Ilaiyaraaja for director Vetrimaran’s film Viduthalai.

In the film, Dhanush has rendered the song, Onnoda Nadanthaa, Kallana Kaadu Poothadum Povanam Aagidume, along with Ananya Bhat and the audio has been released. The lyrics are penned by film director Suka. The story is by writer Jayamohan.

“Periyavar (Ilaiyaraaja) is particular that I should write the lyrics. When director Vetrimaran told me that he (Ilaiyaraaja) was waiting for me, I rushed to his studio. Little did I know that I would be asked to write a song,” said Suka, who is one of the associate directors of Balumahendra. Vetrimaran worked with the late cinematographer and director.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Since Dhanush is not acting in the film, Vetrimaran has decided to give him a role and Ilaiyaraaja made him a playback singer. The video of Ilaiyaraaja teaching the song to Dhanush has gone viral on social media.

“I told Periyavar that I am not a lyricist. But he insisted, saying whatever I wrote would be okay for him. I wrote after Mr. Vetrimaran explained the situation for the song,” said Mr. Suka.

Asked whether the song was penned to the tune composed by Ilaiyaraaja or the tune was composed for the lyrics, Mr. Suka said he wrote for the tune. “I wrote them as phrases,” he said.

It has turned out to be a typical Ilaiyaraaja score, placing a thrust on lyrics even as the background music flows effortlessly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / film music

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US