DGP’s COVID-19 guidelines

Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy on Monday issued guidelines detailing the preventive measures to be adopted by police personnel to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In a circular to all officers in the State, Mr. Tripathy said, “It is our responsibility to ensure maintenance of law and order and public peace in this time of crisis.”

The circular said all visitors/petitioners shall be subjected to thermal scanning and other precautionary measures before they are allowed into the office premises. Arrangements for the use of hand sanitisers/hand wash with disinfectant should be made at all entry points to ensure good hand hygiene.

Visitors/petitioners may be allowed only to the areas specifically demarcated, and these areas should be ventilated. Also, precautions should be taken to ensure that the visitors are not allowed into closed spaces under air-conditioning units.

Visitors/petitioners with symptoms of cough, cold and fever should not be allowed into the office space. Surfaces, desks and tables and objects — telephones, keyboards, door handles and knobs — need to be wiped with disinfectant regularly to ensure good workplace hygiene.

“No meetings/gatherings should be arranged during this period unless exceptional situations demand such meetings,” said Mr. Tripathy.

All police personnel should be sensitised about the precautions to be taken while sneezing and coughing.