Tamil Nadu

DGP warns of strict action against protesters who damaged public property in Kallakurichi over schoolgirl’s death

Tamil Nadu DGP C. Sylendra Babu. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 17, 2022 13:49 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 15:31 IST

Following the violence in Kallakurichi on Sunday over a schoolgirl’s death, Tamil Nadu DGP C. Sylendra Babu, in a hurriedly convened press meet at the police headquarters in Chennai, warned of strict action against protesters damaging public property.

Mr. Babu said Kallakurichi SP and DSP had been investigating the recent death of the girl and more than 350 police personnel, under a DIG, were engaged in containing the protest. The protesters threw stones on the police personnel, burnt police vehicles and damaged the school property and vehicle.

Mr. Babu alleged that it was a premeditated attack by the protesters. An additional team of 500 police personnel, headed by ADGP Tamaraikannan, was being rushed to the spot. He said the case was being thoroughly investigated and the demand for arrest of teachers could not be met without any evidence of their involvement in the girl’s death.

He warned the protesters that strict action would be initiated if they did not stop their violence immediately. He said a detailed report would be presented to the court as the case of the girl’s death was to be taken up on Monday.

