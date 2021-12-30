DGP warns against drunk driving on New Year’s eve

CHENNAI

30 December 2021 00:57 IST

Violators will be arrested and their vehicles seized, he says

Ahead of New Year celebrations, Director General of Police (DGP) C.Sylendra Babu has warned that drunk drivers would be arrested and their vehicles seized.

In an advisory issued on Wednesday, he said people should not indulge in drunk driving. Police personnel would intensify vehicle checking on the night of December 31.

In the wake of the spread of Omicron variant of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu and across the country, the State government has issued new guidelines banning New Year celebrations on beaches and public places. The government has advised the public to completely desist from gathering in open places to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The DGP said people would not be allowed to gather on beaches to celebrate on the night of December 31. There was no need to gather at public places or roadside and the youth should completely desist from venturing out on two-wheelers, he said.

Those who travelled long distances should avoid two-wheeler rides. “All long-distance travellers have been advised to travel on a bus or train. People who travel on a four-wheeler for emergency purposes are also advised to take a break every three hours and to have tea after parking safely. Over speed and reckless driving should be avoided so that the occurrence of any accident can be prevented,” the DGP said. He appealed to the people to celebrate with their families at home without causing any nuisance to others. The places of worship have been advised to follow the guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Hotels and restaurants are allowed to do business as per regular timings, up to 11 p.m., by following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. The hospitality sector should ensure that the staff are double-vaccinated.

Monitoring by beat police would be arranged if residents, leaving for outstations, inform the local police station so that incidents of thefts can be prevented. “Those who create public nuisance would be monitored by surveillance cameras of patrolling vehicles. Police will take appropriate action against those who indulge in indecent acts or in illegal bike racing,” the DGP warned.