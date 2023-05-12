DGP rewards Tiruvannamalai police for action in ATM heist case

May 12, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu on Friday rewarded the Tiruvannamalai special police team at his office in Chennai for solving the ATM heist that happened on February 12 in the district.

According to a press release, Mr. Babu handed over cash reward of ₹one lakh to the head of the special police team, led by Tiruvannamalai SP K. Karthikeyan, in the presence of N. Kannan, IG (North zone), and M.S. Muthusamy, DIG (Vellore range). Apart from Mr. Karthikeyan, the special police team comprised Vishveshwarya, Additional SP (Ranipet), Inspectors Solaman Raja, Pughal, Subramani, sub-inspectors Shabuddin and Nagendran, head constables Palanivel, Ellumalai, Saravanan and constables Mubarak, Kalaiarasan, Gunasekaran, Nagaraj and Prasanth.

The team members were given individual certificates of appreciation for their good work by DGP, the release said.