HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DGP rewards Tiruvannamalai police for action in ATM heist case

May 12, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Friday rewarded the Tiruvannamalai special police team at his office in Chennai for solving the ATM heist that happened on February 12 in the district.

The Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Friday rewarded the Tiruvannamalai special police team at his office in Chennai for solving the ATM heist that happened on February 12 in the district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu on Friday rewarded the Tiruvannamalai special police team at his office in Chennai for solving the ATM heist that happened on February 12 in the district.

According to a press release, Mr. Babu handed over cash reward of ₹one lakh to the head of the special police team, led by Tiruvannamalai SP K. Karthikeyan, in the presence of N. Kannan, IG (North zone), and M.S. Muthusamy, DIG (Vellore range). Apart from Mr. Karthikeyan, the special police team comprised Vishveshwarya, Additional SP (Ranipet), Inspectors Solaman Raja, Pughal, Subramani, sub-inspectors Shabuddin and Nagendran, head constables Palanivel, Ellumalai, Saravanan and constables Mubarak, Kalaiarasan, Gunasekaran, Nagaraj and Prasanth.

The team members were given individual certificates of appreciation for their good work by DGP, the release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.