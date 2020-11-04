DGP responds to concerns over ‘Vel Yatra’

‘Will take all factors into consideration’

Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy has said the police will take all factors into consideration while making a decision on permitting the ‘Vel Yatra’ planned by the State BJP, under the leadership of its president L. Murugan.

The DGP was replying to a petition sent by P. Senthil Kumar of Villivakkam, Chennai, seeking a ban on the yatra.

Mr. Kumar said the yatra was a threat to the maintenance of law and order in the State. In his petition, he said COVID-19 was already spreading in the State and a new cluster of cases should not be allowed to form at the proposed ‘Vel Yatra’.

The yatra will culminate on December 6, marking the anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid.

Contending that the yatra had the potential to cause communal disharmony, he said the police should not give permission for the rally.