DGP not authorised to entertain mercy petitions from police personnel subjected to disciplinary action: HC

The Director-General of Police (DGP) is not authorised to entertain ‘mercy petitions’ from police personnel who had been found guilty of misconduct and penalised after a full-fledged inquiry, the Madras High Court has said.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam wrote, “It is brought to the notice of this court that the office of the the DGP is entertaining mercy petitions indiscriminately from many police personnel. Entertaining mercy petitions is illegal and in violation of the Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1955.”

Stating that the law allows only appeals and review petitions to be filed against the punishment, the judge said the practice of entertaining mercy petitions and providing discretionary relief would lead to colourable and improper exercise of power, besides being unconstitutional.

The judge directed the Home Secretary to issue a circular instructing the officials to exercise their powers only in accordance with the law. He also ordered action against those who exercised excessive powers beyond the ambit of the relevant statutes and statutory rules.

The judgment was passed while the court disposed of a 2017 writ petition filed by a woman sub-inspector who was made to go on compulsory retirement after she was found responsible for the missing of 107.094 grams of gold jewellery, which was part of a case property, at the Kallikudi police station in Madurai district.

The disciplinary authority had punished her with compulsory retirement in April 2013 and therefore, she preferred a statutory appeal before the DGP. However, the appeal was considered by the Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) and rejected in August 2014.

Thereafter, when she submitted a mercy petition to the DGP in November 2014, it was rejected on December 20, 2016, on the ground that the same ADGP who dealt with her appeal had got promoted as the DGP and therefore the mercy petition could not be entertained by the same officer.

The petitioner had approached the court against the rejection. After holding against the practice of submitting and entertaining mercy petitions, the judge granted liberty to the petitioner to file a revision petition before the appropriate authority under the 1955 Rules.