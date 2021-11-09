Tamil NaduCHENNAI 09 November 2021 01:06 IST
DGP Karan Singha inspects rescue work
Updated: 09 November 2021 01:06 IST
Director General of Police (DGP), Fire and Rescue Services, Karan Singha on Monday inspected rescue operations taken up by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel in the city and gave instructions to them to expedite the work.
Mr. Singha visited the marooned ESI hospital in K.K.Nagar and personally monitored the rescue work.
The personnel baled out water from the premises using heavy duty motors. The DGP also visited Ashok Nagar Fire Station and inspected the rescue equipment besides taking stock of the preparedness of fire commandos.
