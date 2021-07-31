DGP issues circular on weekly off, leave to police personnel

Overtime duty allowance should be paid

The Director General of Police/ head of the police force C. Sylendra Babu has issued a circular ordering that personnel must be given a day off every week compulsorily so as to maintain their health and enable them to spend time with their family.

In the circular to all Additional Director Generals of Police (ADGPs), unit heads and Inspector Generals (IG) of zones, he issued instructions to them.

Overtime duty allowance should be paid to those personnel who are on duty on the rest day, skipping their weekly off.

Leave should be given to personnel on their birthdays and wedding days to celebrate with their family.

The Commissioners of Police in cities and the SPs in the districts have been asked to implement these instructions without fail.