DGP issues advisory for Deepavali

The Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Tuesday issued an advisory, appealing to the public to burst crackers during Deepavali in adherence to the Supreme Court guidelines.

He said the crackers should be burst from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mr. Babu urged people to celebrate Deepavali peacefully and safely, adhering to all COVID-19 norms.

He also said that they should not buy banned crackers and that children should burst crackers under the supervision of elders.

In case of any emergency or fire accident, people have been advised to contact emergency numbers, 101, 100 and 112.

People have been advised to pass on any information about suspicious persons in their areas.


