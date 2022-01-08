DGP forms committee to audit safety measures of firing ranges in Tamil Nadu

Chennai

08 January 2022 23:49 IST

It is formed in view of an incident involving a boy, who was fatally injured by a bullet shot from a range

Director General of Police (DGP) and Head of Police Force C. Sylendra Babu has constituted a committee under the Director of Tamil Nadu Police Academy, Vandalur, Chennai, to audit the safety of all the firing ranges in the State and to prevent any mishaps.

This committee has been constituted in view of an incident that took place in Pudukottai CISF Shooting Range on December 30, when a-11-year-old-boy despite being two km away was fatally injured by a bullet from the shooting range at Narthamalai in Pudukkottai district.

The committee will also ensure safety measures in all the firing ranges in the State. Only those ranges with sufficient hill backdrop behind the firing bund for safety, are allowed to carry out firing by police or any other armed force. In ranges where many inhabitations have sprung up nearby, special structures will be erected to prevent escape of bullets. Mr. Babu also asked the committee to suggest measures to ensure foolproof security to all the firing ranges of Tamil Nadu Police.

