DGP flags off Integrated Mobile Command and Control vehicle in Vellore

December 02, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - VELLORE

Around 30 lakh visitors are expected to visit Tiruvannamalai on December 6 for the Maha Deepam festival. Equipped with face recognition cameras, the vehicle, to be used to monitor the crowd, is connected to control rooms at the Chennai police headquarters and the SP Office in Vellore to share real time data, says DGP

The Hindu Bureau

DGP C. Sylendra Babu flagging off the Integrated Mobile Command and Control vehicle in Vellore on Friday. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu flagged off the Integrated Mobile Command and Control vehicle at the North police station in Vellore on Friday.

Accompanied by Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian, Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar and Superintendent of Police S. Rajesh Kannan, Mr. Babu said that the vehicle was the first of its kind to be introduced in the State for surveillance, especially during festivals, processions and rallies.

As a first assignment, the vehicle will be used for the Maha Deepam festival in Tiruvannamalai to monitor the crowd and identify the vulnerable persons. Around 30 lakh visitors are expected to visit the temple town on December 6. “Equipped with face recognition cameras, the vehicle is connected to control rooms at the Chennai police headquarters and the SP Office in Vellore to share real time data,” the DGP said. Sponsored by the Vellore Corporation under the Smart Cities Mission project, Mr. Babu said that the ₹56 lakh vehicle was fitted with six high resolution CCTV cameras including a mounted 360 degree pan tilt zoom (PTZ) camera. It has four network video recorder (NVR) cameras to send live data to the control room.

“Around 45,000 cyber crime cases have been filed in the State. Such advanced surveillance systems will help us to tackle such crimes,” the DGP said. 

