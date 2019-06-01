DGP (Elections) moved to refugee camp as special officer

A week after the model code of conduct was lifted, Ashutosh Shukla, DGP (Elections), has been posted as Special Officer, Refugee Camp, Mandapam. The 1986-batch IPS officer was heading the Prisons department when the Election Commission posted him as the DGP (Elections).

Days after taking charge, Mr. Shukla wrote to the Election Commission recommending transfer of some senior police officers, including Inspector-General of Police (Intelligence) K.N. Sathiyamoorthy to ensure free and fair polls in Tamil Nadu. Now, he has been shifted to an insignificant post.

The State government shifted S.R. Jangid, DGP/Chief Vigilance Officer, Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Chennai, to Thanjavur as DGP/Chief Vigilance Officer, State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam, a newly created post. Mr. Jangid, a 1985-batch IPS officer who is due for retirement in a couple of months, was in the news for writing to the Chief Secretary and the DGP on the issue of posting IPS officers to ex-cadre posts.

In other postings, N. Tamil Selvan, DGP technical services has been posted as DGP, Vigilance, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited, and Ashok Kumar Das, ADGP, Special Investigation Division, Chennai, has been transferred as ADGP, Technical Services, Chennai in the downgraded post.

M. Ravi, ADGP, Headquarters, will head the wing against Crime Against Women and Children, Chennai, in the place of Su. Arunachalam, who retired on Friday.

Karan Singha, DGP, Traffic and Road Safety has been transferred and posted as DGP State Crime Records Bureau in an upgraded post. ADGP Seema Agarwal, who was previously heading the bureau, has been posted as ADGP, Headquarters.

Vijay Kumar, special DGP, Law and Order, has been posted as the Director of Vigilance and Anti-corruption in place of Jayanth Murali, who will take over as ADGP, Law and Order, Chennai, in the downgraded post.

Md. Shakeel Akther, ADGP, Armed Police, will take over as ADGP Crime, Chennai in the place of ADGP Abash Kumar, who has been transferred as ADGP Prisons. Sandeep Rai Rathore, ADGP, STF, Sathyamangalam, has been transferred as member of the TNUSRB in the place of ADGP Sunil Kumar. Mr. Sunil Kumar will take over as the chief vigilance officer TNCMPF in the place of ADGP Shankar Jiwal, who will take over as ADGP, Armed Police. N.K. Senthamarai Kannan, IG, has been posted as IG, Headquarters.

Pramod Kumar, IG, Special Officr, Refugee Camp, Mandapam, has been posted as IG, Traffic and Road Safety, Chennai. S. Murugan, IG, Joint Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Chennai, has been posted as IG, EOW, Chennai in the place of S. Manoharan, who retired on Friday. S. Rajeswari, SP, Special Units Crime Branch, CID-I has been transferred and posted as SP, Idol Wing and H. Jayalakshmi, SP, CCIW, CID, Chennai, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, in the wing against Crime Against Women and Children, Chennai.