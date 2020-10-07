Tamil NaduChennai 07 October 2020 00:23 IST
DGP, Commissioner pay tributes to SI who succumbed to COVID-19
Updated: 07 October 2020 00:23 IST
Director General of Police J. K.Tripathy, City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and other officials paid floral tributes to the portrait of M. Babu, 57, sub-inspector of police who succumbed to COVID-19 at Secretariat Colony Police station on Tuesday.
Mr. Babu tested positive recently. He was admitted in a private hospital in Aminjikarai on October 3. Unfortunately, Babu died on Tuesday without responding to the treatment. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.
