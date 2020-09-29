DGP, Commissioner pay tributes to DSP

CHENNAI

29 September 2020 00:58 IST

Director General of Police J.K.Tripathy, City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and other police officers on Monday paid tributes to a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) who died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The victim Purushothaman was an inspector attached to the Neelankarai Traffic Enforcement Wing and had served in the police force for over 34 years. On September 17, Purushothaman was admitted at the Kings Institute in Guindy, after a COVID-19 test result showed him positive. He was promoted as DSP on the same day since his promotion was due. However, he died on Sunday.

