Tamil NaduCHENNAI 29 September 2020 00:58 IST
Comments
DGP, Commissioner pay tributes to DSP
Updated: 29 September 2020 00:58 IST
Director General of Police J.K.Tripathy, City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and other police officers on Monday paid tributes to a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) who died after testing positive for COVID-19.
The victim Purushothaman was an inspector attached to the Neelankarai Traffic Enforcement Wing and had served in the police force for over 34 years. On September 17, Purushothaman was admitted at the Kings Institute in Guindy, after a COVID-19 test result showed him positive. He was promoted as DSP on the same day since his promotion was due. However, he died on Sunday.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...