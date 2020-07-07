DGP, Chennai police chief pay tributes to constable who died of COVID-19

CHENNAI

07 July 2020 17:30 IST

Nagarajan, a native of Otthakadai in Madurai, was on deputation at Vepery police station

Director General of Police J.K.Tripathy and City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Tuesday paid floral tributes G.Nagarajan, an armed reserve police constable, who succumbed to COVID-19.

G. Nagarajan, 32, died in Government Medical College Hospital at Omandurar Government Estate. He was a native of Otthakadai in Madurai district and was sent to Vepery police station on deputation.

He was in a quarantine facility in IIT-Madras campus from July 3. As his health deteriorated, he was admitted to the hospital where he died without responding to the treatment.

His portrait was placed on a specially decorated podium at Rajarathinam stadium. The DGP, CoP and other officers paid floral tributes. They also observed two-minute silence as a mark of respect.

“He was attending to corona-related duties for the last three months. Salute his supreme sacrifice,”Mr. Aggarwal tweeted.

Nagarajan was the third victim of the virus in the City police. S.Balamurali, a Mambalam police inspector, and Manimaran, a special sub-inspector of Pattinampakkam, were the other victims.