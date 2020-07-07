DGP, Chennai police chief pay tributes to constable who died of COVID-19

Director General of Police J.K.Tripathy and City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Tuesday paid floral tributes G.Nagarajan, an armed reserve police constable, who succumbed to COVID-19.

G. Nagarajan, 32, died in Government Medical College Hospital at Omandurar Government Estate. He was a native of Otthakadai in Madurai district and was sent to Vepery police station on deputation.

He was in a quarantine facility in IIT-Madras campus from July 3. As his health deteriorated, he was admitted to the hospital where he died without responding to the treatment.

His portrait was placed on a specially decorated podium at Rajarathinam stadium. The DGP, CoP and other officers paid floral tributes. They also observed two-minute silence as a mark of respect.

“He was attending to corona-related duties for the last three months. Salute his supreme sacrifice,”Mr. Aggarwal tweeted.

Nagarajan was the third victim of the virus in the City police. S.Balamurali, a Mambalam police inspector, and Manimaran, a special sub-inspector of Pattinampakkam, were the other victims.