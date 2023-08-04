DGP B.K. Ravi to head Tangedco Vigilance

August 04, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Director-General of Police/ Director Civil Defence Training/ Commandant General of Home Guards B. K. Ravi has been transferred and posted as DGP/Tangedco Vigilance, Chennai, in the place of K. Vanniaperumal posted as DGP, Civil Supplies CID, Chennai.

The State government on Friday issued orders posting DGP Rajeev Kumar to head Police Training College, Chennai. ADGP, State Crime Records Bureau, Vinit Dev Wankhede, was posted as ADGP, Administration, replacing ADGP B. Bala Naga Devi, who has been posted as ADGP, Economic Offences Wing.

ADGP, EOW, Abhin Dinesh Modak was posted as ADGP, State Crime Records Bureau, Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspector-General of Police, Traffic and Road Safety, Chennai, Pramod Kumar, was posted as Chief Vigilance Officer, Tamil Nadu Newsprints and Papers (TNPL), Karur.

IGP CS CID N. Kamini will be the new Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, replacing M. Sathiya Priya posted as IGP, EOW, Chennai, in the place of N.Z Asiammal posted as IGP, Headquarters.

IGP South Zone, Madurai, Asra Garg has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Police (North), Chennai, in the place of J. Loganathan holding additional charge.

Mr. Loganathan was posted as Commissioner of Police, Madurai, replacing K.S Narenthiran Nayar posted as IGP, South Zone, Madurai.

R. Sudhakar, IGP, West Zone, Coimbatore, will be the new Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Chennai, and IGP Joint Director, DVAC, K. Bhavaneeswari posted in his place. IGP, Modernisation, Santosh Kumar, has been posted as Joint Director, DVAC, Chennai.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Chennai, Kapil Kumar Saratkar has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, Chennai Police. IGP Joshi Normal Kumar will be Additional Director, Tamil Nadu Police Academy, in the place of IGP M. V. Jaya Gauri posted as IGP, Armed Police, Chennai.

Among DIGs, A. Kayalvizhi was shifted from Coastal Security Group and posted as JCP, Headquarters, Chennai Police, in the place of B. Shanmoondeswari posted as JCP, North, Chennai. She replaces R. V. Ramya Bharathi who has been posted as DIG, Madurai Range.

DIG, Madurai Range R. Ponni was posted as DIG Kancheepuram Range in the place of P. Pakalavan posted as DIG, Tiruchi Range. A. Saravana Sundar has been posted as DIG, Coimbatore Range.

DIG Headquarters Abhishek Dixit has been posted as JCP, Traffic, North, Chennai. Tirunelveli Commissioner S. Rajendran has been posted as DIG, Intelligence, Chennai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.