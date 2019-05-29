DGE denies issuing notices to teachers engaged for evaluation

The Directorate of Government Examinations has said that they have not issued any notices to teachers who were involved in the evaluation of Plus Two answer scripts of board examinations which took place in March.

Reports emerged that nearly 500 teachers from across the State who were a part of teams that evaluated answer scripts had been issued notices by the department after it was found during revaluation that there had been variations in awarding of marks.

“We have not taken any such decision so far and teachers haven’t been given notices yet. There is still some pending work with regard to analysing the marks,” said D.Vasundaradevi, Director of Government Examinations.

The DGE further said that they are examining if there had been any large variations in awarding of marks.

The Plus Two board exams this year were held in a tight schedule from March 1 to 19 and the results were announced on April 19.

After the announcement of results, students had been given the option of applying for re-evaluation as well as re-totalling of their marks. Teachers associations and groups such as the Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teachers Association said it would be unfair if teachers involved in evaluation had been issued notices.

‘Unfair charge’

“There are a little over 20,000 teachers involved in evaluation and for class 12, they had to evaluate answer scripts of around 9 lakh students for five subjects. It is unfair to target teachers when they had to put in so much work and wrap up evaluation in less than a month,” said K.P.O. Suresh, association president.

Another teacher from a city school said that it was a routine process for the DGE to issue notices to teachers every year in case of spotting large variations in papers.