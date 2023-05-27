DGCA asks airline operators to frame guidelines on rapid deplaning in situations that may escalate into emergency

May 27, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airline operators to frame guidelines for rapid deplaning of passengers in situations that do not pose an immediate threat to life but may escalate into an emergency.

The aviation watchdog on Friday issued a circular advising airline operators to lay down detailed procedures for rapid deplaning as part of the operations and Safety Emergency Procedure manual. Rapid deplaning or rapid disembarkation, which usually happens at the airport, is a precautionary egress from the aircraft in situations assessed by the crew members as deviating from normal conditions but not being an immediate emergency posing immediate threat to passengers/crew members on board, but which may escalate into an emergency.

The DGCA said flight crew members should be in a position to immediately recognise an abnormal and emergency situation, rapidly gain awareness of situational dynamics and take measures to safeguard passengers and others. If evacuation was not required, the Pilot in Command (PIC) could choose normal deplaning. However, there could be instances where a full-scale evacuation may not be required but rapid deplaning can be advantageous than normal deplaning.

In the event of an emergency in an airplane, when on the ground, the PIC would be responsible for the safety of occupants on board. He/she, while handling the emergency, shall assess the situation and act accordingly. While emergency evacuation would be ordered in case of ‘Life threatening’ situation, the PIC may consider rapid deplaning if the situation was assessed as ‘Not immediate life threatening’.

The advisory said emergency exits and slides were not to be used in rapid deplaning unless the crew members deemed it necessary. “Rapid disembarkation is a rapid egress from the aircraft, therefore passengers and crew members will leave all their belongings on board unless they are instructed otherwise. Crew members’ instruction (words used) for a rapid deplaning or disembarkation will be different from those used for evacuation.”

It was essential that the airline operator laid down communication procedures for smooth conduct of rapid deplaning. The focus should be on ensuring that the passengers understood the instructions of the crew members, remained calm and moved out of the aircraft as soon as possible, the DGCA said.