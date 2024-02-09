ADVERTISEMENT

Deworming programme to cover over 9.25 lakh children and women in Cuddalore

February 09, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Friday launched the National Deworming Day campaign, which would cover over 9.25 lakh children and women, excluding pregnant and lactating women, in Cuddalore district.

A total of 7,01,617 children aged 1 to 19 and 2,23,660 women aged 20 to 30 would be covered under the programme. In total, 9,25,277 persons would receive Albendazole tablets. The tablets were distributed through schools and colleges, anganwadi centres, health sub-centres and primary health centres across the district.

“Those who were unable to receive the tablets on Friday can get them on February 16 when a special camp will be held,” he said.

