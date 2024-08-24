ADVERTISEMENT

Deworming camp organised in Kallakurichi district; children, women covered

Published - August 24, 2024 12:30 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The national deworming camp was held in Kallakurichi district on Friday, targeting a coverage of 5,50,764 people — 4,48,969 children aged between one and 19; and 1,01,795 women aged between 20 and 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deworming tablets will be distributed through 2,533 centres, including anganwadis, health sub-centres, and primary health centres, and schools and colleges. Collector M.S. Prasanth inaugurated the camp at the Government Higher Secondary School at Vilambar.

The district administration, citing the World Health Organisation (WHO), said 24% of the world population had been infected by intestinal worms or soil transmitted helminth (STH) infections. In India, 25% of the population was infected by the intestinal worms, and in Tamil Nadu, 25%, it added.

A second camp is scheduled to be held on August 30.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US