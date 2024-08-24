GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deworming camp organised in Kallakurichi district; children, women covered

Published - August 24, 2024 12:30 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The national deworming camp was held in Kallakurichi district on Friday, targeting a coverage of 5,50,764 people — 4,48,969 children aged between one and 19; and 1,01,795 women aged between 20 and 30.

Deworming tablets will be distributed through 2,533 centres, including anganwadis, health sub-centres, and primary health centres, and schools and colleges. Collector M.S. Prasanth inaugurated the camp at the Government Higher Secondary School at Vilambar.

The district administration, citing the World Health Organisation (WHO), said 24% of the world population had been infected by intestinal worms or soil transmitted helminth (STH) infections. In India, 25% of the population was infected by the intestinal worms, and in Tamil Nadu, 25%, it added.

A second camp is scheduled to be held on August 30.

