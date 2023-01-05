Devotees witness car festival of Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram

January 05, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Thousands of devotees from Cuddalore and neighbouring districts witnessed the car procession of Sri Sabanayagar temple, popularly known as Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram, during the Arudra Darshan festival, one of the major events, on Thursday.

Five cars carrying the processional-cum-presiding deity Lord Nataraja and his consort Sivagamasundari, Lord Vinayaka, Lord Subramaniam, and Chandigeswar rolled out from the temple premises at around 6 a.m. The devotees pulled the cars through the town covering the four streets.

After the procession, Lord Nataraja and goddess Sivagamasundari were brought to the 1,000-pillar mandapam at the temple where special pujas were performed.

On Friday, the penultimate day of the 10-day festivities, the sanctum sanctorum would be again opened for Arudra Darshan when the presiding deity in cosmic dance posture would be taken out in a palanquin procession.

This is one of the two important annual 10-day festivals when Lord Nataraja is taken out around the four car streets in the temple town, the other being ‘Aani Thirumanjanam’.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made by the Cuddalore district police for Arudra Darshan on Friday. A huge posse of police personnel, led by Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, have been deployed for security.

The District administration has declared a local holiday for all government offices and educational institutions on Friday in view of the festivities.