Devotees want chanting of Naalayira Divya Prabhandham to be restored at Kancheepuram temple

However, there is a difference of opinion between two sections of devotees over the chanting of certain slokas

A section of devotees of the Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple in Kancheepuram have urged the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department and the police to ensure that the Naalayira Divya Prabhandham is chanted before the idol of the Lord daily. With a difference of opinion rising between two sections of devotees over the chanting of certain slokas during the Prabhandham, the practice of chanting it even during regular pujas has been stopped, said a devotee.

“The Ramanuja Dhayapaathram cannot be chanted anywhere in Kancheepuram town. It is a High Court order. Only the Sri Sailesha Dhayapaathram can be chanted along with the Prabhandham. But one section of devotees is chanting that sloka on purpose and creating a ruckus. As a result, the processions during festivals including Ratha Sapthami and Maasi Maham did not have Prabhandham chanting,” said Ramanujam, a devotee.

Another devotee, Ranganathan, said that unfortunately the HR and CE officials and the police contingent remain silent when a section of devotees don’t allow the Divya Prabhandham Ghosthi to perform their sevai to the Lord. “The Lord here is also known as Aruli Cheyal Piththan, meaning ‘loves listening to the Prabhandham’, which is why it is a must, as per traditions, during the daily pujas and on special occasions. The Department officials should direct the police to take action,” he said.

Sources in the Department said that they had tried several rounds of discussions and peace talks and even tried reasoning with the two sections. However, nobody listens to them. “They accuse some officials of siding with one section, which is untrue. Even the district collector has issued orders that the High Court order must be followed. We do not want to disobey the order. We keep telling the devotees to follow the traditions, but they don’t,” said an official source.