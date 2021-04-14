Devotees throng temples for Tamil New Year

CUDDALORE

14 April 2021 12:37 IST

Many devotees arrived at Sri Natarajar Temple in Chidambaram on Wednesday morning; masks were mandatory, officials said

A large number of devotees thronged the Sri Sabanayagar Temple, popularly known as Sri Natarajar Temple in Chidambaram on the occasion of Tamil New Year.

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the district, the committee of Pothu Dikshithars, the hereditary custodians-cum-archakas of the temple, made it mandatory for the devotees to wear masks.

Advertising

Advertising

Devotees also underwent thermal scanning before being allowed into the temple premises. They started arriving at the temple from 7 a.m. Barricades were erected and devotees were asked to maintain physical distancing while in the queue to enter the temple.

Devotees also visited the Sri Padaleeswarar temple in Cuddalore and Sri Devanathaswamy temple in Thiruvanthipuram and offered prayers.