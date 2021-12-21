Tamil Nadu

Devotees throng Chidambaram for Arudra Darshan

A large number of devotees thronged Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram on Monday on the occasion of ‘Arudra Darshan’ as the ten-day event drew to a close.

People from the neighbouring districts and across the State visited the historic temple and offered worship, after getting a glimpse of the presiding deity during the annual event.

Amid chanting of hymns, Lord Natarajar in a cosmic dance pose and Goddess Sivagamasundari were taken out in a procession on a palanquin at 6 p.m. from the thousand-pillar mandapam to the sanctum sanctorum where special pujas were performed.

This is one of the two important annual 10-day festivals when Lord Natarajar is taken out in procession through the four Car Streets in the temple town, the other being ‘Aani Thirumanjanam’.

The Cuddalore district police had thrown a huge security cordon deploying more than 900 police personnel to regulate the crowd. The district administration had declared a local holiday on Monday in view of the festival.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2021 12:20:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/devotees-throng-chidambaram-for-arudra-darshan/article38000614.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY