Devotees throng Chidambaram for Aani Thirumanjanam

This is one of the two important annual festivals when Lord Natarajar is taken out in procession through the four car streets in the temple town

June 26, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees offering worship on the occasion of Aani Thirumanjanam at the Natarajar temple in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district on Monday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A large number of devotees thronged the Natarajar temple in Chidambaram on Monday on the occasion of ‘Aani Thirumanjanam’. People from the neighbouring districts and across the State visited the historic temple and offered worship, after getting a glimpse of the presiding deity during the annual event.

Amid chanting of hymns, Lord Natarajar and Goddess Sivagamasundari were taken out in a procession on a palanquin at 2.15 p.m. from the thousand pillar mandapam where special pujas were performed.

This is one of the two important annual festivals when Lord Natarajar is taken out in procession through the four car streets in the temple town, the other being ‘Arudra Darshan’.

