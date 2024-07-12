Devotees throng Chidambaram for Aani Thirumanjanam festival

Thousands of devotees from Cuddalore and neighbouring districts witnessed the car procession at the Sri Sabanayagar Temple, popularly known as Sri Natarajar Temple, during the Aani Thirumanjanam festival, in Chidambaram on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five cars carrying the processional-cum-presiding deity, Lord Nataraja, and his consort Sivagamasundari, Lord Vinayaka, Lord Subramaniam, and Chandigeswar rolled out of the temple premises at around 8 a.m. The devotees pulled the cars through the town, covering four streets.

After the procession, Lord Nataraja and goddess Sivagamasundari were brought to the 1,000-pillar mandapam at the temple, where special pujas were performed. This is one of the two important annual 10-day festivals during which Lord Nataraja is taken out along the four streets in the temple town - the other being ‘Arudra Darshan’.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements were put in place by the Cuddalore district police. A huge posse of police personnel have been deployed in Chidambaram for the festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.