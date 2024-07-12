GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Devotees throng Chidambaram for Aani Thirumanjanam festival

Published - July 12, 2024 12:37 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees participating in the car festival of Sri Sabanayagar temple in Chidambaram on the occasion of Aani Thirumanjanam festival on Thursday.

Devotees participating in the car festival of Sri Sabanayagar temple in Chidambaram on the occasion of Aani Thirumanjanam festival on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Thousands of devotees from Cuddalore and neighbouring districts witnessed the car procession at the Sri Sabanayagar Temple, popularly known as Sri Natarajar Temple, during the Aani Thirumanjanam festival, in Chidambaram on Thursday.

Five cars carrying the processional-cum-presiding deity, Lord Nataraja, and his consort Sivagamasundari, Lord Vinayaka, Lord Subramaniam, and Chandigeswar rolled out of the temple premises at around 8 a.m. The devotees pulled the cars through the town, covering four streets.

After the procession, Lord Nataraja and goddess Sivagamasundari were brought to the 1,000-pillar mandapam at the temple, where special pujas were performed. This is one of the two important annual 10-day festivals during which Lord Nataraja is taken out along the four streets in the temple town - the other being ‘Arudra Darshan’.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements were put in place by the Cuddalore district police. A huge posse of police personnel have been deployed in Chidambaram for the festival.

