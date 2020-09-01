Devotees start to trickle in at temples, not much patronage for buses in Virudhunagar

Temples are allowing in only those wearing masks, and devotees have to stand at designated spots to ensure physical distancing

Even as bus services resumed on Tuesday, patronage for the limited number of buses in Virudhunagar district remained low.

According to District Collector, R. Kannan, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation in Virudhunagar region was operating 82 urban services that were run within various towns and 12 rural services connecting different parts of the district. Despite the TNSTC operating only around 25% of its buses, the patronage was very low, according to officials.

“For most of their needs, people from different towns of Virudhunagar district tend to go to neighbouring districts, like Madurai, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi. With buses being operated within the district limits, the patronage is bound to be very low,” said an official.

Meanwhile, as the State Government allowed all temples to permit devotees to have darshans, Andal Temple was opened for people to offer prayers on Tuesday. People wearing masks were only allowed into the temple after they were given sanitisers. The devotees were asked to follow physical distancing norms by standing in designated spots at the temple premises. Despite the temple being opened after over five months for public worship, there was not much of a crowd.

Over 400 devotees came to Thaniparai to trek up the Sathuragiri hilly terrain to offer prayers at the Sundaramahalingam Temple atop the hill in connection with Pournami festival.

With overnight rain, the Forest Department and Police officials are keeping a watch on the hill that is prone to flash floods. People will be allowed till 1 p.m.