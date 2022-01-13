Tamil Nadu

Devotees restricted from attending ‘Jyothi Darshan’ at Vadalur

Devotees would not be allowed to participate in the 151st ‘Jyothi Darshan’ at Sathya Gnana Sabha (Hall of True Knowledge), founded by Ramalinga Adigalar, at Vadalur on the occasion of the Thai Poosam festival on January 18.

In a press release, Collector K. Balasubramaniam said the State Government had imposed restrictions for entry of devotees at places of worship from January 14 to 18.

In strict compliance to COVID-19 standard operating procedures, devotees will not be allowed to take part in the ceremony at Vadalur on Tuesday. They could watch the festival on television.

However, devotees would be allowed for darshan in places of worship across the district after January 18, he said.


