Devotees allowed to trek to Sathuragiri hill temple

Virudhunagar district administration on Monday started permitting devotees to visit Sri Sundaramahalingam Swami temple on Sathuragiri hills after a long gap. The authorities ensured that the devotees strictly adhered to COVID-19 guidelines.

With the spread of the pandemic in March 2020, the government announced the ban on trekking to the hill temple. As the number of positive cases started showing a declining trend now, the district administration accorded permission for devotees to visit the temple from 7 a.m. on Monday, officials said at Thaniparai in the foothills.

Devotees usually visit the shrine during Pournami and Ammavasai every month. Since Pradosham fell on Monday and Pournami is falling on Wednesday, a good number of devotees had assembled in the foothills. “Only those wearing masks and carrying sanitiser were allowed. They were advised to return to the base by 4 p.m.,” the officials said.

The devotees would be permitted to start their climb till 10 a.m., and night stay at the hill temple was not allowed as a precautionary measure. Many devotees thanked the officials and the government for relaxing the norms.

Eighteen types of abishekams would be performed for the deity during Pournami and the devotees were excited to get a chance to witness the events after a long gap.

Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who were present at Thaniparai, said as there was widespread rain on the Western Ghats and in Kerala, they had intensified vigil and appealed to the devotees to cooperate with the officials.