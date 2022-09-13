Tamil Nadu

Devise strategies for 2024 Lok Sabha election: Vijayakant

DMDK founder and general secretary Vijayakant on Tuesday urged his party cadre and office-bearers to celebrate the party’s 18 th founding day on September 14 by raising the party flag in every district, union, municipality and ward, and helping the poor.

In a letter to the party cadre, Mr. Vijayakant urged them to complete the internal elections before devising strategies for the upcoming elections, especially the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“Despite many victories, losses, deceits and betrayals, the party has been marching forward steadfastly, only because of its cadre. Let’s work together in 2024 to prove that a loss is just a slip, not a complete defeat,” he said.

Mr. Vijayakant said the party was built without seeking money from the cadre and with his own money.


