A long-pending demand met at last

‘Sub-sects being brought under one umbrella to have significant voice’

The demand of the communities — Devendrakulathan, Kadaiyan, Kalladi, Kudumban, Pallan, Pannadi and Vathiriyan — that they be known as ‘Devendrakula Velalar’ has been around for long.

Since 2015, the demand has grown louder. Later Puthiya Tamilagam president K. Krishnasamy picked up the strands of the demand. Mr. Krishnasamy also wants the community removed from the Scheduled Caste list, a proposal that several leaders of the sub-sects oppose.

A Dalit historian said the idea behind the sub-sects being brought under one umbrella was to have a significant voice while they put forth their demands. “As several sub-sects, they are not able to mobilise the number. When they are brought under one roof, to put it that way, it would ensure that the Devendrakula Velalars are seen as one and have a larger number of people putting forth their demands,” the historian said.

In an interview to The Hindu in 2018, Mr. Krishnasamy said the Devendrakula Velalars were a wetland farming community but their lands were taken away during invasions many centuries ago. During the British rule, they were seen as marginalised and poor and were, therefore, included in the SC list.

‘Feel robbed’

Sushil Rajkumar, advocate, Madras High Court, who is part of the Devendrakula Velalar Samooga Paadhugappu Kootamaippu, said that while they were not against the name change, “we now feel robbed of our traditional Pallar name and the historical significance attached to the name”.

The historian said the issue gained prominence because the BJP saw the space for gaining a foothold in the State. “The DMK and the AIADMK sat on the demand over the years as the balance of power in south Tamil Nadu rests with the Thevars. The BJP saw that this issue had not been addressed for long, and jumped in to take credit,” the historian added.

An MP from Tamil Nadu, who did not want to be quoted, said the BJP was trying to gain political mileage from the issue but a mere change in nomenclature would not better the lot of the Scheduled Castes and much more had to be done for them.