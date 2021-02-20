‘Devendrakula Velalars will get their rights’

BJP is a party for all sections: Sitharaman

The BJP is taking all sections of society along the path of growth contrary to allegations by certain parties that the BJP is a party of baniyas and brahmins, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

Speaking at a meeting held at the State BJP headquarters Kamalalayam after representatives of the Devendrakula Velalar communities thanked the government for bringing the seven Dalit sub-sects under a single nomenclature, Ms. Sitharaman said the opposition parties were creating “drama” among the people out of the fear that the BJP would do good for the country.

“The BJP has understood Tamil Nadu, grown in Tamil Nadu. Even if we don’t have a single MP [in T.N.], we have stood by the State and are solving the unique problems ... in an efficient manner,” she said.

Ms. Sitharaman said certain parties were creating fear among the people that the BJP would indulge in violence. “Our party works in a peaceful manner. They [opposition] are just creating fear among the people,” she said. She questioned parties that accuse the BJP of being a party of baniyas and brahmins and asked how many OBC Chief Ministers they had compared to the BJP.

Ms. Sitharaman said Devendrakula Velalar is one community that has been talked about in Sangam literature. “But from the time of the British, they have been pushed further down. Their rights have to be given to them and they will be given,” she said, adding that certain political parties were bothered about the community just for votes.