‘Devendrakula Velalars will get their rights’

The BJP is taking all sections of society along the path of growth contrary to allegations by certain parties that the BJP is a party of baniyas and brahmins, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.
Speaking at a meeting held at the State BJP headquarters Kamalalayam after representatives of the Devendrakula Velalar communities thanked the government for bringing the seven Dalit sub-sects under a single nomenclature, Ms. Sitharaman said the opposition parties were creating “drama” among the people out of the fear that the BJP would do good for the country.
“The BJP has understood Tamil Nadu, grown in Tamil Nadu. Even if we don’t have a single MP [in T.N.], we have stood by the State and are solving the unique problems ... in an efficient manner,” she said.
Ms. Sitharaman said certain parties were creating fear among the people that the BJP would indulge in violence. “Our party works in a peaceful manner. They [opposition] are just creating fear among the people,” she said. She questioned parties that accuse the BJP of being a party of baniyas and brahmins and asked how many OBC Chief Ministers they had compared to the BJP.
Ms. Sitharaman said Devendrakula Velalar is one community that has been talked about in Sangam literature. “But from the time of the British, they have been pushed further down. Their rights have to be given to them and they will be given,” she said, adding that certain political parties were bothered about the community just for votes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath