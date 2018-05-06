Devendra Kula Vellalars were wetland farmers, not untouchables, says Krishnasamy

Puthiya Tamilagam leader K. Krishnasamy has advanced a demand that seven subsects — Pallar, Kudumbar, Pannadi, Kaalaadi, Kadayar, Devendrakulatar, and Vadhiriyaar — be named as Devendra Kula Vellalars and that they be removed from the Scheduled Caste List. He will push this agenda in a public conference on May 6 in Virudhunagar. In an interview, Dr. Krishnasamy has argued that this is a fight against an “imposed” identity and for reclaiming the history of the community.

What are the main objectives of the public conference in Virudhunagar district on May 6?

The main objective of the conference is to demand that all the seven sub-sects - Pallar, Kudumbar, Pannadi, Kaalaadi, Kadayar, Devendrakulatar, and Vadhiriyaar – be named as Devendra Kula Vellalars and removed from the Scheduled Caste list, as we were always a land-owning community. We want to come out of the SC list and be added to the OBC list. The debate about special status and reservation can be had later.

Is there any historical basis to the claim that the Devendra Kula Vellalars were never among the untouchable communities in India?

Devendra Kula Vellalars are traditionally a wetland farming community. The three kingdoms — Chera, Chola and Pandiyas — emerged from our community. During the invasions of our lands many centuries ago, we lost our position as rulers and our lands were taken away. During the Chola period, and there are many books to support this, there was a concept called kudi neeki — denying citizenship to individuals. Those who were ready to pay tax could keep their lands. Those who refused it were subject to atrocities, lost their citizenship and became poor. There is ample evidence for it. During British rule, they were generally seen as marginalised and poor and were, therefore, included in the SC list.

How long has this resistance to being included in the SC list existed?

At that time itself, in 1927, Seenivasan Pillai, leader of the Devendrakula Mahajana Sangam, wrote to the British that the community was culturally and traditionally different from Adi-Dravidars. Nadars were also treated like this, but they represented (their case) to the British and they took the matter to London to the Simon Commission…but due to their weak economic position, the DKV could not do it. Since there was no opposition, and seeing the poverty they were then entrenched in, DKV were added in the SC list. In due course of time, they were subject to discrimination after being included in the SC list and a new identity was imposed on them.

Why do you think that it is important to reclaim this identity and get out of the SC list?

After being including in the SC list, eight conditions were imposed on DKV by the Thevars in Kamudhi area in Ramanathapuram in 1928. The DKV didn’t accept it because they were in no way low in social status and both were farming communities. In 1931, 11 conditions were imposed. That was the starting point for the1957 Ramanathapuram riots. Original wetland farmers…small rulers…were forcibly included in the SC list. A new stigma was stamped on us. By being SCs, we cannot reclaim our identity.

Since the 1990s, you have been one of the prominent anti-caste activists. Today, you seem to have no problems claiming the DKV identity. What has changed in the last three decades?

Nothing has changed. I continue to remain a universal human rights activist. I am against any sort of bias on the basis of birth, caste, language, race and everything else.

I am for social, economic and political equality. But, history is history. Claiming the DKV identity and taking pride in the caste identity is not against the principles of human rights. Caste identity is not at all a problem, only discrimination is the problem.

Don’t you think that sharpening caste identities in society will make it difficult to address the issue of caste discrimination and inequality in society?

In fact, my theory is that…to annihilate caste, everyone should come up with their own caste identity. Only that will solve the problem. I am not saying that DKV is superior to others. We are neither superior nor inferior to anyone. We are just trying to reclaim our identity. This movement will be an eye opener for social activists. Communities under the SC list cannot be liberated as scheduled castes.

There are accusations that you are taking these political positions only because you have grown closer to BJP and RSS. Have you grown closer to Sangh Parivar?

I was groomed by scientific Marxian philosophy. My governing principle is that ‘Everything is changing except the law of change’. BJP is the only party that recognised that DKV should be accorded their own identity. When voices emerged that we are ready to forego reservation, the Prime Minister spoke to us. Nothing much has happened after that. But, anyone who shows some courtesy to our cause, we will recognise them.

You have been sharply critical of Dravidian parties. Is there any chance of reconciliation with them?

Dravidian parties treated us as footboards… cheated and exploited us for votes. They didn’t allow a model leader to emerge from this community or give those who won from reserved constituencies significant portfolios for the last 50 years. They are dogmatic and feudal in content.