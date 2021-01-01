Development will take wings

01 January 2021 01:14 IST

Suneel Dutt, director, Chennai airport

The year 2020 was challenging, with the pandemic affecting every industry. Aviation was among the most affected. Revival seems certainly visible and we expect 2021 to be a remarkable year for the Chennai airport, with stage I of its modernisation phase II nearing completion.

Passengers can be assured of a state-of-the-art terminal, boasting of the best of amenities, which could be compared with any other world class airport. Work on airside enhancements, including construction of taxiways, rapid exit taxiways (RETs) and taxiway straightening, will greatly improve the airside capacity of the airport.

The existing terminals will cater to domestic traffic, and facilities and conveniences will be augmented to meet the requirement. As threat of the pandemic lingers on, we are focusing on providing safe and hassle-free travel/airport experience to passengers. The “new normal” is the norm now, and with passenger volume expected to increase multifold in the coming months, we are equipping ourselves to cater to that demand.