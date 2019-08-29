Development should not harm people, says DMK leader

The DMK welcomes development, but is against projects that would cause harm to people, party president M.K. Stalin said on Wednesday.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Conference of Cauvery Delta Farmers, organised by the Farmers’ Wing of the party, the DMK leader alleged that the Union and State governments were moving ahead with the agenda of implementing hydrocarbon, methane and other projects in the delta region despite stiff resistance from the people.

“Their objective is simple. Since agriculture can be taken up only if the land is available, their intention is to make the land unusable by implementing petrochemical and other projects that will affect the nature of the soil as well as the groundwater table,” Mr. Stalin said.

He further said the State was under ‘petrochemical attack’ since the people of Tamil Nadu denied victory to the BJP on this soil in the recent Parliamentary election. Hence, the Centre had turned a blind eye to the problems faced by the people of Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery water sharing issue involving Karnataka, where the BJP was now the ruling party, he said.

The Union and State governments, he said, were ‘hell-bent’ on creating an impression that the DMK was against the development of the country, and hence was opposing all projects, he said. “In reality, the DMK will always welcome projects that are advantageous to the people and oppose those that ruin the prospects and livelihood of the people,” he added.

‘Waive farm loans’

Stating that declaring the delta districts as a protected agricultural zone alone will save the region, Mr. Stalin called upon the Union government to waive the loans of farmers all over the country using the ₹1.76 lakh crore that was transferred to its kitty from the Reserve Bank of India.

General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Welfare Association S. Ranganathan suggested that a resolution be passed for re-drafting the mandate of the Cauvery Water Management Authority such that its powers do not get diluted in any manner.

The resolution mooted by Mr. Ranganathan urged the State government to work towards safeguarding the powers of the CWMA, which had been endowed with the status of the highest judicial seat in the country. The orders issued by the Authority carried as much weight as those issued by the Supreme Court, he explained.