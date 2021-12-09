Development engineer found dead

A development engineer has allegedly committed suicide, reportedly due to “extreme pressure” from a politician to sanction the bills for an improperly laid road and a few other development works.

The police said Santhosh Kumar, 53, of Kaappukkaadu near Nagercoil, was the development engineer of Radhapuram Union. He would visit areas where development works were being implemented. After inspecting an ongoing project at Parameswarapuram on Wednesday, he came to Kaavalkinaru and ended his life.

GRP visit spot

On information, the Government Railway Police from Nagercoil visited the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem. An inquiry is on to ascertain why the engineer took the extreme step.

