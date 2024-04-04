Development economist Suresh Babu is the new director of MIDS

April 04, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Development Economist M. Suresh Babu has been appointed as the director of the Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS). He took charge on April 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Babu was a faculty member in the Department of Humanities of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. He graduated with an MS in Development Economics from Pondicherry Central University, an M.Phil in Applied Economics and a Ph.D from Jawaharlal Nehru University. His areas of research interest include Applied Macroeconomics; Industrial Economics; and Trade and Development, according to his biodata on the IIT Madras website.

He has also held positions at the Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram; Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune; and Institute for Social and Economic and Change, Bengaluru; and has been a visiting faculty in various institutions in India and abroad, according to an MIDS release.

He was among those who monitored the Ministry of Human Resource Development-funded Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in Tamil Nadu in 2009.

MIDS, a national social science and research institute founded by Malcolm Adiseshiah, recently celebrated its golden jubilee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.