Developer told to pay penalty for not complying with TNRERA order

Builder fails to register villa project before December 2018

The Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) has levied a penalty of ₹10 lakh on a developer for not complying with its direction to register a project.

In his compliant, Abisek Modi said he had agreed to buy a luxury villa in the project titled Bay Influence on East Coast Road developed by Influence Infrastructure in 2012 for about ₹2.52 crore.

As of August 2012, Mr. Modi paid ₹1.84 crore, which over 72% of the total cost. The villa should have been completed in December 2012, according to the compliant.

However, the builder had not completed the basement work of the villa in March 2017. Despite several follow-ups, the developer did not provide a date of delivery, Mr. Modi said.

In June 2018, the Authority directed the developer to get the necessary building permit and the developer undertook registration of the project before December, he pointed out. Alleging that the developer’s attitude was indifferent towards compliance with the order, Mr. Modi sought levy of penalty and imprisonment for the developer.

The Authority noted the developer failed in getting permit from the local body and apply for registration with TNRERA in spite of specific direction.

It directed the developer to pay the penalty within 30 days from date of its order dated December 19.

